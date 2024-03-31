Neetu Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor's Bond With His Daughter Raha: 'He Is A Hands-On Father'

Dad Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha

Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor and her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor made an appearance as guests on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. This comedy show, headlined by Kapil Sharma, premiered on Netflix. During the conversation, Neetu Kapoor spoke about how her son Ranbir is quite different from his late father, Rishi Kapoor when it comes to parenthood. She mentioned, “His expressions are reserved for cinema. In real life, he doesn't react that much to things. For the first time, when Raha enters, you should see his face. It's full of expression. He gets very excited. He is the best father. Alia (Bhatt) is a good mother. She is outstanding but he is a hands-on father. I have seen many fathers but I have seen none like him. He is the opposite of his father (Rishi Kapoor). My husband was never very good with children.”

Ranbir Kapoor married actress Alia Bhatt in April 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.

In the same show, Neetu Kapoor also shared insights into how Ranbir Kapoor has transformed since Raha's birth. She remarked, “Ranbir has changed a lot after becoming a father. He has become so caring.” Riddhima Kapoor added to this sentiment, saying, “He is such a lovely, amazing father.”

While discussing his bond with little Raha, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I don't feel like doing anything. I don't want to shoot, I don't want to go anywhere. I want to sit at home and just look at her. I haven't felt like this ever in my life. Now I understand how mom used to feel about me and Riddhima.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster film Animal. The movie also featured Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Up next, Ranbir is all set to appear in projects like Animal Park, Ramayan, and Love And War.