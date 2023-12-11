Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Reviewed By Sister Riddhima: 'Are You For Real'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficialM)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni cannot stop gushing over her brother Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. Ranbir's elder sibling Riddhima, who recently watched the film, had great things to say about it. She posted her review on her Instagram stories. It read, "Rans! You incredibly crazy talented human. Are you for real? Aced it & how! I am speechless! Oof! What a movie." Riddhima's post was also shared by her mom Neetu Kapoor with a heart emoji. This is the post we are talking about:

Neetu Kapoor attended a special screening of her son Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal last month. A day after the film's release, Neetu Kapoor shared a still from the film on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Wish Rishi ji was here."

Allu Arjun shared a long post for Animal stars last week. Praising Ranbir for delivering a power-packed performance, the Pushpa star wrote, "Animal just mind-blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very inspiring. I am truly at loss for words to explain the magic you've created. My deep respect to the highest level."

Read Allu Arjun's full post here:

Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor film earned ₹ 61 crore on its release day and opened to middling reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of Animal, gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "The sickeningly violent father-son action drama rarely pauses for breath."