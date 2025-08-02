After Ex Aadar Jain's "Time-Pass" Remark, Tara Sutaria Says, "Life Has Been A Little Tougher..."

Tara Sutaria is not afraid of letting things go, especially in matters of the heart. To those unaware, the actress was in a relationship with actor Aadar Jain, but the two parted ways due to unsaid reasons. Soon after, Aadar got married to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Alekha Advani.

Tara Sutaria recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where she opened up about love, heartbreak and life in general.

She said, “I'm good at letting things go. I'm not good at holding on to things. Life, for the most part, has been amazing. But some of it has been a little tougher than I would've liked it to have been. But no crap that I'm dealing with. The good thing is that I have developed a good sense of self and understanding.”

The actress, however, doesn't go hard on love, calling it “the greatest joy that one can experience.” “Go on a trip with the love of your life; it changes your perspective on everything. No career, no nothing beats love. Anyone who says otherwise hasn't been in it,” she shared.

In terms of feeling “numb” and “burnout” due to challenging circumstances, Tara Sutaria had the perfect response. She revealed, “For a year, that's certainly how I felt. I'm good at picking myself up and figuring it out. I've had to do it a lot in the last 10 years of my life, since I became a part of this industry. It's a very unforgiving place, a very isolating place.”

Tara Sutaria added that she was “very proud” of the decisions she made in her 20s.

The 29-year-old said, “I was getting to know myself like all of are. I'm not entirely sure if I think that there were mistakes if I'm talking about myself. I'm not sure if mistakes were made. I'm very proud of everything that happened in my 20s. I go to sleep with a lot of dignity and pride because I know what I stood for, and what I stand for.”

On a concluding note, Tara Sutaria had one piece of advice: “Don't chase, what is yours will come. Great love is something that you have to put in as much as to receive. And I'm very lucky that the universe thinks I'm deserving of that kind of love. Not everybody has that burning desire to find love; I thought everybody was like me.”

Workwise, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Awarapan 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi. The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is the sequel to Emraan's 2007 hit Awarapan.