<i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Off To A Decent Start

Ajay Devgn's latest release, Son of Sardaar 2, hit theatres on Friday. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Deepak Dobriyal, the comedy-drama opened to a decent start.

What's Happening

Son Of Sardaar 2 collected approximately Rs 6.75 crore (India net) on Day 1, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film registered an overall occupancy of 22.56% on its opening day. Morning shows began with just 10.24% occupancy, which improved to 17.88% in the afternoon.

The numbers rose to 21.84% in the evening and peaked at 40.27% during night shows, nearly double the performance earlier in the day.

Tier-2 cities performed better than the metros, with Lucknow and Jaipur leading with 39% and 37% occupancy, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recorded 30.50% and 20.25% occupancy.

Background

Despite the buzz around its release, Son of Sardaar 2 opened significantly lower than Ajay Devgn's last release, Raid 2, which earned Rs 19.25 crore on its first day. It also collected less than Shaitaan, his horror film earlier this year, which opened at Rs 14.75 crore. However, the film did perform better than Maa, starring Kajol, which had an opening day figure of Rs 4.5 crore.

The film also managed to outperform Shazia Iqbal's Dhadak 2, which collected Rs 3.35 crore on Day 1. Both films are currently facing stiff competition from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, which has already crossed Rs 285.75 crore in its second week.

Son of Sardaar 2 was originally scheduled to release last week, but the team decided to delay it by a week to avoid a clash with Saiyaara.

Back in 2012, Ajay Devgn released the original Son of Sardaar on the same day as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, a move that led to both films losing out on box office momentum. This time, the delay was seen as a strategic decision.

