NDTV Exclusive: Hitu Kanodia On Ajay Devgn, "A Huge Honour To See Him Play My Character In <i>Shaitaan</i>"

The Gujarati supernatural thriller Vash (2023) marked a turning point for Gujarati cinema. It became a box office success and went on to win the prestigious National Award for Best Gujarati Film. Its popularity later inspired the Hindi remake Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika.

Now, the sequel Vash Vivash Level 2 is all set to hit theatres this month. Ahead of the film's release, actor Hitu Kanodia shared his thoughts on seeing Ajay Devgn play his character Atharva in Shaitaan.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he said, "It was a huge moment for me to see Ajay Devgn Saab play the character Atharva, which I had portrayed in the original version. He played it in Shaitaan, and of course, he is a mind-blowing actor and one of my favourites. Somewhere inside, I just felt proud that Devgn Saab was playing a character I had once lived on screen. For me, that in itself is a huge honour, because he has always been one of my idols."

About Vash Vivash Level 2

Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik and produced by A Big Box Series, Vash Vivash Level 2 features Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, Chetan Daiya and Prem Gadhavi in key roles.

The second instalment promises to take the supernatural saga to deeper emotional and dramatic levels, once again revolving around a family caught in the grip of dark forces.

It will release in theatres on August 27, 2025.