Amid <i>Saiyaara</i> Buzz, Mrunal Thakur On <i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Release Date Being Postponed: "People Are Saying You Got Scared"

Amid the record-breaking success of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara ever since its release on July 18, 2025, the Internet has been abuzz about movies postponing their release dates. One of the films to do so was Son of Sardaar 2, led by Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn, which was initially supposed to release on July 25, 2025, but was pushed to August 1, 2025.

Mrunal Thakur has now shared a positive response to her film changing its release date.

What's Happening

Addressing the ongoing buzz about Son of Sardaar 2 release date, which was reportedly postponed due to the humongous response to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, Mrunal Thakur shared her views.

She told Instant Bollywood, "If a film like this is doing well, we want it to breathe, right? We want it to get its due love and recognition. I mean, 'Why not celebrate Saiyaara?' Let's give all the screens and everything to a film that deserves that much love."

She added, "I have not watched the film because I have been promoting lately, but it's on my list, and I want to watch it. There are a lot of questions, as in people are saying that you know, 'Oh, you got scared...' I am like, no, we are only supporting a film which is doing well, and I am so happy that films in Bollywood are doing great, especially with newcomers. This opening is humongous! I am so happy and proud of them [Ahaan and Aneet]... Welcome to the cinemas!"

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Latest Update

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara has crossed Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office, with its worldwide collection now exceeding Rs 500 crore. Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the cast also features Alam Khan, Sid Makkar, Shaan Grover, Rajesh Kumar and Varun Badola.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office

Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, premiered on the big screens on August 1, 2025. The film, led by Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is the sequel to Ajay's 2012 hit Son of Sardaar.

Sharing the same release date is the Shazia Iqbal directorial Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. The movie is a spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's 2018 romantic drama Dhadak.

On Day 8, Son of Sardaar 2 minted Rs 1.15 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 34.15 crore. Son of Sardaar 2 witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 10.48 per cent on its first Friday, August 8, added the report.

In A Nutshell

Mrunal Thakur opened up about Son of Sardaar 2's release date being postponed, owing to Saiyaara's huge box office success. She further added that the team of Son of Sardaar 2 took a step just to support a film that is doing well.

ALSO READ | Son of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Film Leads The Race