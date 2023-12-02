Neetu Kapoor After Watching Son Ranbir's Animal: 'Wish Rishi Ji Was Here'

Neetu Kapoor shared this image of Ranbir. (courtesy: neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor attended a special screening of her son Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal earlier this week. A day after the film's release, Neetu Kapoor shared a still from the film on Instagram story and she wrote, "Wish Rishi ji was here." Neetu Kapoor's husband and actor Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020. Earlier this week, a special screening of Animal was hosted in Mumbai, which Neetu Kapoor attended. Also present at the screening were Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

This is what Neetu Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story.

ICYMI, this is the video from the Animal screening:

About Animal - it has been directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimrii in pivotal roles. The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office. Animal earned Rs 61 crore on its release day. Animal opened to average reviews from film critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 1.5 star out of 5 and he wrote, "The sickeningly violent father-son action drama rarely pauses for breath."

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will co-star in a project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. Neetu Kapoor announced her association with the project last year. She was last seen in the hit JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.