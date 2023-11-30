At Animal Screening, Alia Bhatt Steals The Show In A Customised T-Shirt With Ranbir Kapoor's Pic On It

Alia Bhatt attends Animal screening with sister Shaheed, mom Soni and Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen, mom Soni and Neetu Kapoor turned up at the grand screening of Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Animal on Thursday night. However, what stole the show was the customised t-shirt that Alia Bhatt slipped into for the big night. In a video from the screening night, we can see the Gully Boy actress wearing a customised white t-shirt with her husband Ranbir's picture printed on it. The actress can be seen attending the screening with her sister Shaheen and mom Soni while her husband Ranbir follows close behind with his mom Neetu Kapoor.

Coming back to the screening night, the star cast put their best fashion foot forward as they posed for pictures for the camera. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a suit while Bobby Deol kept his look casual. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Ranbir's love interest in Animal, stunned in a brown dress. Ranbir Kapoor's reel life dad Anil Kapoor was also spotted on the red carpet of the screening.

See how the star cast attended the star-studded screening:

Among others attending the screening were also Bobby Deol's family comprising of his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol. His nephew and brother Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol turned up for the screening to cheer for his uncle. Karan's plus one for the evening was his wife Drisha Acharya.

Other cast members like Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi also checked into the screening in festive best.

ICYMI, watch the trailer of Animal below:

During the trailer launch of the film on Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to provide a description of Animal. He shared, "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is.”