Diwali 2023: This Pic Of Alia Bhatt With Mom-In-Law Neetu Kapoor Is Making Hearts Melt

This picture of Alia Bhatt posing with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor is melting hearts and how. It so happened that Neetu Kapoor wished her Instafam a happy diwali on Sunday with an adorable picture of herself and her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. In the picture, both the actors can be seen dresssed in their festive finery. For the unversed, the picture was taken last night as the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress attended a Diwali party held at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's house in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt's plus one at the epary was her husband Ranbir Kapoor. While her mother-in0law Neetu Kapoor was also seen at the party in a bright pink kurta set.

See how Neetu Kapoor wished her Instafam on Diwali:

Now see how the mother and daughter-in-law duo attended Kareena's Diwali bash last night:

Neetu Kapoor also shared an inside pic from the party last night featuring the Kapoor clan including her son Ranbir Kapoor, sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. Take a look at it below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's first birthday on Monday along with friends and family. On Raha's first birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a photo dump on her Instagram. It was accompanied by a note for her daughter that read, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby Tiger... we love you more than love itself."

This is what Alia Bhatt posted:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. Alia Bhatt recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone.