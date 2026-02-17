Govinda Once Kept 15,000 Fans Waiting At A Show. This Actor 'Impersonated' Him On Stage

Govinda has been in the headlines for his troubled marriage with Sunita Ahuja. Back in the day, the actor was infamous for being late to work. BTS stories and anecdotes about the superstar are doing the rounds on social media.

In a new interview, music composer and show organiser Abu Malik revealed that Govinda once didn't show up at his own brother-in-law's live event.

The event was organised just as he wanted, and thousands of fans thronged to see the superstar. But he ditched it.

Abu Malik said a helicopter was sent to receive the actor for a show in the Maharashtra village of Pusud.

The show was organised by Govinda's brother-in-law, producer Atmaprakash Sharma—husband of his sister Padma Sharma.

Recalling an episode from years ago on an episode of Maa Kasam, Abu shared, "Govinda had become a big star at that time. He asked me to organise a show for him so he could save some money. They put up a show in a Maharashtra village. I said yes because Govinda was already doing a film for me—I was ready to do it for free. I was a top person for dancers, choreography, and musicians; they were always with me."

He recalled that thousands turned up to watch Govinda, and the venue was full. But Govinda didn't show up.

Abu Malik's brother, Daboo Malik, stepped in to save the situation, thanks to his uncanny physical resemblance to him.

"My younger brother Daboo was with me. Everyone was changing their clothes; I felt maybe Govinda was going to come. Daboo used to look like Govinda—short, smart, sweet-looking. The orchestra started, the songs began playing, and everyone was asking about Govinda. I kept announcing that Govinda was about to come soon," he said.

"He didn't come. I felt that these 15,000 people would kill me. I was told that a helicopter was sent to bring him there. But then I realised—where would it land? Once I realised Govinda wasn't coming, I saw my brother standing there. I asked him to get dressed in a shiny costume from the dancers and perform," recalled the organiser.

Malik's entire team escaped the venue in a bus to avoid confrontation with the audience.

"I asked him to come on stage and dance to all of Govinda's songs. He sang, 'I am a street dancer'. I kept a bus ready there, standing behind, so that as soon as his exit happened, we could just get in the bus and escape quickly. And we actually did that," he concluded.

In terms of work, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja in 2019.