Weekend Binge: 5 Ranbir Kapoor Films With Complicated Father-Son Dynamic

Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in Sanju. (courtesy: hirani.rajkumar)

Ranbir Kapoor is a name that needs no introduction. As one of the most charismatic actors of his generation, Ranbir has played a range of roles in his career. While these roles are very different from one another, there is a common thread that binds some of them. Several of Ranbir Kapoor's characters tackle daddy issues — a complex emotional terrain that the actor navigates with finesse. The nuance of a strained relationship between a father and a son is also the emotional core of his latest film Animal, running in theatres from December 1. In the film, Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol.

As Animal – which has a father-son bond at its centre – takes the nation by storm, we delve into five films where Ranbir Kapoor skillfully brings to life characters grappling with paternal challenges.

1. Wake Up Sid - Netflix

One of Ranbir Kapoor's earliest movies and Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut, Wake Up Sid has the actor playing Sid Mehra, a carefree and aimless young man. His strained relationship with his stern father [Anupam Kher] serves as the catalyst for personal growth and anchors many of his choices in the film.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Netflix

In Ayan Mukerji's second collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, the actor plays Kabir “Bunny” Thapar, a free-spirited man who denies himself a chance of closure with his father, played beautifully by the late Farooq Sheikh. The intricacies of familial discord are portrayed beautifully by both actors, who operate from a point of love, always.

3. Tamasha - Netflix

Tamasha is the story of Ved [Ranbir Kapoor], a man bound by the shackles of societal expectations. His suppressed desires, hurt and the burden of expectation from a demanding father culminate in one of the most heartbreaking father-son confrontational scenes in the last few decades.

4. Sanju - Disney + Hotstar

This biopic of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has Ranbir Kapoor exploring the complex yet beautiful relationship between the star and his father, the legendary actor Sunil Dutt. The turbulent relationship between the father and son forms the emotional crux of the film.

5. Jagga Jasoos - Netfiix

A light-hearted film, Jagga Jasoos is also, at its core, a story of a father and a son. Jagga played by Ranbir is a shy young man with a stammer in search of his accident-prone foster father, Badal Bagchi, who has gone missing. While the film failed to make a mark at the box office, it has gained immense love upon releasing on an OTT platform.

Tell us which is your favourite film from the list.