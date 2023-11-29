Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Set For 'Flying Start.' Advance Booking Update Here

A still from the Animal trailer. (Courtesy: tseries )

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Animal has consistently dominated entertainment headlines since the release of its teaser. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Wednesday, shared that the movie has sold over 2 lakh tickets even before making it to the big screens. The film will be released on December 1. According to his post on X (formerly Twitter), Animal has secured 161,000 tickets at PVR INOX, and an additional 42,000 at Cinepolis theatres for its opening day, totalling an impressive 203,000 tickets. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Animal is all set to embark on a FLYING START … CROSSES 2 LAC MARK AT NATIONAL CHAINS.”

#Xclusiv… #Animal is all set to embark on a FLYING START ????????????… CROSSES 2 LAC MARK AT NATIONAL CHAINS… Advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Friday] Day 1 tickets sold…

⭐️ #PVRInox: 1,61,000

⭐️ #Cinepolis: 42,000

⭐️ Total: 2,03,000 tickets sold.#AnimalTheFilmpic.twitter.com/sfq0DSP7Af — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2023

Additionally, Taran Adarsh shared a list of the top ten films with the highest advance booking numbers and predicted that Animal would easily make it to the list. Citing Ranbir Kapoor's last few films and its advance booking figures, the trade expert said, "Brahmastra: 3.02 lacs… #TJMM: 73,000… #Shamshera: 46,000… #Animal is sure to surpass #Brahmastra by tomorrow morning… In fact, #Animal will comfortably step into TOP 10 *Day 1* advances at national chains. #RanbirKapoor."

During the trailer launch of the film on Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to provide a description of Animal. He shared, "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is.”

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor's electrifying performance as seen in the trailer, social media chatter suggests that Bollywood enthusiasts cannot wait to see Bobby Deol in the film. Although the actor hasn't uttered a single dialogue in the teaser and trailer, his expressions and physique have generated immense excitement. Recently, Bobby Deol's personal trainer, Prajwal Shetty, disclosed the efforts behind achieving such a look. Speaking with India Today, Prajwal shared that to portray an intimidating character in the film, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted Bobby Deol to appear “broader than Ranbir [Kapoor]”. Prajwal added, “The director had already told me that in this film, Bobby should look broader and bigger than Ranbir. Bobby's physique needed to exhibit greater muscularity and size. We diligently adhered to these instructions. Our efforts were so intense that his body fat percentage was reduced to 12. Considering his excellent body mass intake, his weight fluctuated between 85 to 90.” To read the full story, click here.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in important roles.