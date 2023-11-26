Animal: 4-Months Training Without Sweets Helped Bobby Deol Achieve His Body Transformation, Reveals Trainer

Still from Animal teaser. (Courtesy: TseriesTelugu)

Ever since the makers unveiled the first look of Bobby Deol's character from Animal, the internet can't keep calm. Bobby Deol, who didn't utter a single dialogue either in the Animal teaser or trailer, has literally grabbed all the limelight with just his expressions and looks. Now, Bobby Deol's personal trainer Prajwal Shetty has spilled the beans on what it took to achieve such a look. In a conversation with India Today, Prajwal revealed that in order to make him appear intimidating, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted Bobby Deol to look “broader than Ranbir [Kapoor]”. This is not all. In a bid to achieve his desired appearance, Bobby Deol had to quit sweets for four months. Prajwal said, “The director had already told me that in this film, Bobby should look broader and bigger than Ranbir. Bobby's physique needed to exhibit greater muscularity and size. We diligently adhered to these instructions. Our efforts were so intense that his body fat percentage was reduced to 12. Considering his excellent body mass intake, his weight fluctuated between 85 to 90.”

FYI: Prajwal Shetty has been training Bobby Deol since he made his comeback with Salman Khan's Race 3 in 2018. Talking about how impressed Sandeep Reddy Vanga was with Bobby Deol's transformation, Prajwal added, “The director was highly pleased with Bobby's physical transformation. I recall during the filming of the last scene, he called me over, showcased it on screen, and remarked, 'You've done a remarkable job on his physique; this is precisely what I envisioned.' The praises Bobby sir is receiving have brought immense joy.”

Prajwal Shetty revealed that this feat was achieved by tailoring a proper diet plan for Bobby Deol. In addition, the Aashram star used to engage in “40-minute high-intensity cardio sessions both in the morning and evening.” Prajwal added, “This routine continued for four months. Bobby [Deol] is Punjabi, but what's interesting is that he's not much of a food enthusiast. Hence, he effortlessly followed my strict diet plan. While he adores sweets, he even abstained from them for four months.”

Bobby Deol essays the role of an antagonist in Animal. Apart from Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on December 1.