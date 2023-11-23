Bobby Deol And Ranbir Kapoor's BTS Pic From Animal Shoot In London

Bobby Deol shared this image. (Courtesy: BobbyDeol)

Bobby Deol, soaring high with the trailer of Animal, shared a BTS scene from the shoot in London. In the picture, Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen lying on the ground without shirts. Bobby Deol wrote in the caption, "In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London." The trailer of Animal unveiled today. At the end of the trailer, Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen engaging in fierce fight sequences. Sunny Deol dropped love emoji in the comments section. Take a look at the post here:

Bobby Deol received a huge shout out from big brother Sunny Deol. Sharing the trailer on his feed, Sunny Deol wrote in the caption, "Bobby Can't wait to see you in Action!!" Take a look:

ICYMI, this is the trailer of Animal. The trailer shows Ranbir Kapoor's complicated relationship with his father Anil Kapoor which drives him to seek revenge when the latter is shot. The root of Ranbir's obsession with father lies in childhood days only. His troubled relationship with his father affects his love relationship with Rashmika Mandanna as well. "You are fighting a ghost in your head," Rashmika tells Ranbir at one point and he replies, " I don't fight with a ghost. I just eat it up." Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol met fans in Delhi as they unveiled the trailer today. They also interacted with media as well. Some of the pictures from today's events were shared by Ranbir Kapoor's fan page. This is how Ranbir Kapoor greeted fans and media in Delhi. Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were twinning in black. The actors greeted a sea of fans by waving at them, touching their hands and blowing kisses. Take a look:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gave us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only became darker and murkier in the course of the film. The film will release in theatres on December 1.