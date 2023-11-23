Sunny Deol's Shout Out To Bobby's Animal Trailer: 'Can't Wait To See You In Action'

Bobby Deol in a still from the trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Bobby Deol is back with a bang. Courtesy, the Animal trailer. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol will be playing the antagonist in the film. Sunny Deol gave a shout out to Bobby Deol after the trailer released. Sharing the trailer on his feed, Sunny Deol wrote in the caption, "Bobby Can't wait to see you in Action!!" In the trailer, Bobby can be seen having fierce combat scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. In one scene, his face can be seen smeared with blood stains. Take a look at Sunny Deol's post here:

ICYMI, this is the trailer of Animal. The trailer shows Ranbir Kapoor's complicated relationship with his father Anil Kapoor which drives him to seek revenge when the latter is shot. The root of Ranbir's obsession with father lies in childhood days only. His troubled relationship with his father affects his love relationship with Rashmika Mandanna as well. "You are fighting a ghost in your head," Rashmika tells Ranbir at one point and he replies, " I don't fight with a ghost. I just eat it up." Take a look:

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol grabbed the limelight as they appeared on the Koffee With Karan 8 as guests. They talked their heart out about successes, failures and their family dynamics. Bobby Deol also opened up on his "media-shy" family and added, "It all started with Karan's (Sunny Deol's son) wedding. We never really expose our family. We are very media-shy. But we couldn't stop anyone from putting up videos when they came to the wedding. We got so much love because of those videos, and people saw how we truly are. I think Drisha (Acharya), our daughter, has brought us luck." Bobby Deol added, "Bhaiya has been dancing since Karan's wedding, and then Gadar 2 happened. I have never seen my brother dance so much."

Bobby Deol wished his big brother on his 66th birthday with a heartwarming post. "Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday," Bobby Deol captioned the post. In the post shared by Bobby, the Deol brothers can be seen dancing like no one is watching. The third shot features Bobby and Sunny Deol hugging. Take a look:

Sunny Deol had a phenomenal year professionally. He featured in Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. Bobby Deol was last seen in Love Hostel.