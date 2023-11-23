Animal Trailer: Goodfellas Ranbir Kapoor And Bobby Deol In A Revenge Saga

A still from the Animal trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor, in the trailer of Animal, is fierce, unapologetic and hellbent of seeking revenge for the shooting of his father. The trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film released on Thursday and it is as intense as you can imagine it to be. The trailer showcases Ranbir Kapoor's troubled relationship with his father Balbir (played by Anil Kapoor) and how it changes (for better or worse). Ranbir Kapoor's character has idolised his father ever since childhood but his love has never been reciprocated. It would be fair to say that Ranbir's villain arc begins at home.

Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna)'s love has nothing on the bond Ranbir has with his father and he does everything in his control to showcase his love to his dad and get his validation - even if it requires him to take a violent path. "You are fighting a ghost in your head," Rashmika tells Ranbir at one point but he just won't stop. As Ranbir channels his inner animal, any sign of mercy leaves the room. The shooting of his father only makes matters worse for Ranbir, who has only one goal - to seek revenge and his primary target is, wait for it...Bobby Deol. The video ends with some high octane action sequences between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Check out the trailer of Animal here:

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 1.