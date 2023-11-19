Ranbir Kapoor And Bobby Deol Dance To Animal Song Arjan Vailly. Watch

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: ranbirkapooruniverse)

How to break the internet? Take a cue from the team of Animal. From releasing back-to-back hit tracks to playing its teaser on Burj Khalifa, the makers of Animal are going all out when it comes to promoting their upcoming film. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol have embarked on an Animal promotional spree which began with a bang. The two Animal stars are currently having a blast in Dubai and we have proof. Now one of Ranbir's Instagram fan pages has dropped a video of him setting the stage ablaze with Bobby Deol. In the clip, Ranbir and Bobby, dressed in their casual best, can be seen performing Bhangra to the tunes of their latest track Arjan Vailly from Animal. For the event, Ranbir picked a white round-neck T-shirt with blue denim jeans and a matching varsity jacket. Bobby Deol looked smart in his white oversized T-shirt with ripped jeans. The clip was shared with the text, “Last night.”

A barrage of fans appeared to see their idols live. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol also addressed their fans from the stage. In another video, Ranbir can be heard reciting his much-loved dialogue from the film. He added, “Thank you guys lots of love. See you at the movies on December 1.”

Meanwhile, a special teaser of Animal was displayed at the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. In another video, shared by an Instagram fan page, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and producer Bhushan Kumar can be seen standing in the audience. Both Ranbir and Bobby can be seen gazing at the projection in awe. Ranbir was so fascinated with it all, that he also recorded the moment on his mobile phone. The text along with the video read, “Animal roars in Dubai.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol can also be seen shaking hands with their fans. The text attached to the video read, “Superstar Ranbir Kapoor at Marq Club, Dubai yesterday.”

The makers have already unveiled four songs of Animal—Hua Main, Satranga, Papa Meri Jaan and Arjan Vailly. Animal's teaser was unveiled on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in September.

Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, it also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in prominent roles. The movie will hit the theatres on December 1.