When Ranbir Kapoor Asked Rashmika Mandanna To Choose Between Him And Vijay Deverakonda

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are super busy promoting their upcoming film Animal. The movie marks the first collaboration between the two stars and fans honestly can't keep calm. Rashmika and Ranbir recently appeared on super Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show Unstoppable with NBK 2 along with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. During the fun banter on the show, Ranbir put his co-star Rashmika in a difficult spot to choose between him and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda. The makers dropped a promo on YouTube that showed Rashmika blushing after Ranbir uttered the question. The clip opens with Nandamuri Balakrishna welcoming the Animal team on his chat show, with the audience cheering and hooting.

Balakrishna introduced Ranbir Kapoor by saying, “A man as handsome as a blood moon. An actor as talented as a chameleon and the most gifted grandson of Kapoors—Ranbir Kapoor.” Ranbir can also be seen shaking a leg with Nandamuri Balakrishna on his hit track from Animal—Arjan Vailly. The host also welcomed Rashmika Mandanna with a red rose. During their conversation, Ranbir confessed that throughout the making of Animal, the entire team “kept guessing the story of Pushpa 2: The Rule”—Rashmika's upcoming highly anticipated film. Then they all indulged in a fun game, which included pressing a buzzer. After doing so, the big screen showed two posters—first of Arjun Reddy, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and second of Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. FYI: Both the movies have been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On seeing the posters, Ranbir can be seen telling Balakrishna, “Ask Rashmika, who is the better hero” between him and Vijay. This is when the crowd bursts into cheers and claps. While Rashmika didn't give her answer right away, it appears Vijay Deverakonda joined her on the show through a phone call. Balakrishna can be seen asking Vijay to say “I love Rashmika” over the phone, giving the actress another reason to blush harder.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda have worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Rashmika and Vijay's dating rumours often manage to trend on the internet. Earlier when a report claimed that the two are living together, Rashmika was quick to respond with a sweet reply. It began when Rashmika shared a clip on her Instagram while thanking her fans for all the birthday wishes. Soon after the clip was uploaded, the fans pointed to similar backgrounds (light bulbs hanging from a wooden ceiling). Reacting to the tweet, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Aiyoooo. Don't overthink it, babu."

Coming back to Animal, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film boasts an ensemble cast with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in prominent roles. The movie will hit the theatres on December 1.