Rashmika Mandanna Denies Report Of Dating Vijay Deverakonda: 'Don't Over Think'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dating rumours always manage to trend high on the Internet. Speaking of which, a media report on Twitter claimed Rashmika and Vijay are dating and added that they are living together. However, the actress was quick to respond with a sweet reply. On Wednesday, Rashmika, who turned 27, shared a video on Instagram thanking her fans for the birthday wishes. Soon after the video was uploaded, it shared a screenshot and picture of Rashmika and Vijay with similar backgrounds (light bulbs hanging from a wooden ceiling). The background matches the exterior of Vijay's house in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the tweet, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Aiyoooo.. don't over think it babu."



Rashmika Mandanna, 27, shared a sweet video on her Instagram, thanking her fans, who are her biggest cheerleaders. In the video, the actress looks pretty in a white top and has left her hair loose. She captioned the video as: "Thank youuuuuu so much for all the love. You've made my day so special... Dropping by quick to check in on you guys... hope you are all enjoying and having a good day today too."



Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together in two films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Next, she will be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun and Rainbow. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.