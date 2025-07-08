Rashmika Mandanna Cheers For Vijay Deverakonda's <i>Kingdom</i> Teaser. Here's What Fans Want To Know

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom was previously scheduled to release on May 30, 2025. It will now hit the screens on July 31, 2025. The actor shared the teaser of his upcoming film yesterday and got a loving shout out from his rumoured partner Rashmika Mandanna.

What's Happening

Vijay Deverakonda's impressive teaser for Kingdom dropped yesterday.

Rashmika Mandanna, who has been rumoured to be in a relationship with him for a while now, had a lovely reaction to it.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram story, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "This man always... Always comes up with something mental! So proud (sic)."

Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda re-shared the post and replied, "Rushiee."

Instagram/Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna put up another Instagram story, which read, "Damn!! So good! All the best @vijaydeverakonda! Let's prep for the celebration now."

Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna

Fan Reactions

Fans were quick to respond as one commented, "When are you getting married to VD?"

Someone else mentioned, "Marriage announcement when?"

Other comments read, "Rashu, you are so sweet," and, "When are you guys making it official?"

Here's Rashmika Madanna's X post:

This is 🔥🔥🔥💥

All the bestest to the whole team! ❤️

Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one 💃🏻💃🏻💥

July 31st is going to be a big celebration!❤️💃🏻@TheDeverakonda @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial @vamsi84 https://t.co/uUr8Ez5G1w — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 7, 2025

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Dating

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Rashmika had watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured couple was also spotted together on various occasions.

The couple has neither confirmed nor denied their romantic relationship.

They have worked together in hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, where fans loved their chemistry.

About Kingdom

Coming to Kingdom, the film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is produced by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi S under the banners of Fortune 4 Cinemas and Sithara Entertainment. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Meanwhile, Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John have handled the cinematography.

In A Nutshell

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of Kingdom. The teaser was released yesterday, garnering a lot of attention. Rashmika Mandanna gave a heartfelt shout out on her Instagram stories.