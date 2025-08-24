<i>Emily In Paris</i> Assistant Director, 47, Dies On Set. Season 5 Shoot Halted

Lily Collins's series Emily In Paris Season 5 has faced a tragic setback following the sudden death of a crew member.

What's Happening

According to People, Diego Borella, an assistant director on the show, died at the age of 47 after collapsing on set in Italy, where the team is filming the upcoming season.

The incident took place while preparations were underway for a scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

Medical staff present on location tried to revive Borella, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A local doctor later confirmed that he suffered a "sudden heart attack."

Following the incident, production on Season 5 has been suspended, the outlet reported.

Background

Diego Borella, a Venetian professional trained in Rome, London, and New York, had also worked in the fields of visual arts and literature. He had recently joined the team in Italy for the shoot. An official statement from the makers is awaited.

The news comes shortly after the first-look pictures of Season 5 were released. Sharing them on Instagram, Collins wrote, "The countdown officially begins, with a first look and release date for @emilyinparis SEASON FIVE! Emily's Italian adventure continues, from cobblestones to canals, on December 18th."

According to the official synopsis, the new season will see Emily leading Agence Grateau Rome. Amid both professional and personal challenges, "just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

Emily in Paris Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2025.