Animal Poster: Rashmika Mandanna And Ranbir Kapoor Kiss, Comments Invoke Vijay Deverakonda

Poster shared by Rashmika Mandanna. (Courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna created quite a stir across social media by dropping a brand new poster from her upcoming film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, on Tuesday morning. In the poster, the film's lead pair, Rashmika and Ranbir, can be seen stealing a kiss while being seated inside an aero plane. Soon after the poster was up, the actresses' Instagram comment thread exploded with comments about her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. One user wrote, "Arey yeh kya diya yaar, Vijay Sir ko dhokha (What did you do, betrayed Vijay sir)," while another commented, "Vijay be like jaldi waha se hato (Vijay be like, move away at once)." For all those wondering, Vijay Deverakonda has worked with Animal star Rashmika Mandanna in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They were rumoured to be dating last year.

The poster was shared by Rashmika alongside the announcement of the release of Animal's first song Hua main on Wednesday. For the caption she wrote, "Hua main out tomorrow..this song is love. And I personally love it in all the versions..Hindi,Telugu,Kannada,Tamil and Malayalam."

Take a look at the poster below:

A few days back, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda who gave a big shout out to the team of Animal on its teaser release. It so happened that after the release of the teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most awaited film Animal co-starring Ranbir and Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda posted on X (earlier called Twitter), "Wishing my Darlings Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika Mandanna and my fav RK the very best and Happy Birthday! #AnimalTeaser." A few hours later, Rashmika replied to Vijay's post as she wrote, "Thankyouuuuuuu @TheDeverakonda. You be the bestestestestttt!"

Now, take a look at the duo's X exchange:

Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir Kapoor's character's love interest Geetanjali in Animal. Check out the teaser of Animal here:

Rashmika Mandanna shared her character's poster from the film last month and she simply wrote, "Your Geetanjali."

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. In the film, she co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra this year. She will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.