NDTV Exclusive: Fatima Sana Shaikh On <i>Sam Bahadur</i> Bagging Three National Awards: "Couldn't Be A Bigger Validation As An Actor"

The winners of the 71st National Awards were announced on Friday. Among the winners was Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, which won three awards.

The film bagged the honours of Best Feature Film on National, Social and Environmental Values, Best Makeup and Best Costume Design. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played the role of Indira Gandhi in the film, reacted to the big news.

She said, "Huge congratulations to the team of Sam Bahadur for bagging three incredible National Film Awards. It's truly a moment of honour. I truly feel privileged to have played the role of Smt. Indira Gandhi, and I am eternally grateful to be a part of this journey."

"No feeling matches the one of seeing your work getting honoured with National recognition, and there couldn't be a bigger validation as an actor. I'd love to dedicate these honours to our country's bravehearts. It's a reminder that their contributions and sacrifices haven't gone in vain. They will be remembered forever," the actress added.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur chronicles the journey of India's First Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kalki Koechlin and others.

