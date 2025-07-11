OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Superman, Aap Jaisa Koi</i> And More

As the second week of July rolls in, audiences have plenty to look forward to, both on the big screen and across streaming platforms. From a highly anticipated superhero reboot and family dramas to thrillers, this week's entertainment lineup spans multiple genres and platforms. Whether you're planning a theatre visit or a streaming night at home, there's something new and exciting for everyone.

Here's a rundown of all the major releases to bookmark.

Superman (Theatres, July 11)

The Man of Steel is back in a brand-new avatar as Superman makes his long-awaited return to cinemas. Marking the first film in DC Studios' revamped cinematic universe, the movie is helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and promises a fresh take on the iconic superhero. Starring David Corenswet in the lead role, the film is inspired by the legendary characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Superman hits Indian theatres on July 11. It will be released in multiple languages and formats across India.

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 3 (Prime Video, July 16)

Returning with more emotional twists and teenage turmoil, The Summer I Turned Pretty enters its third season. Based on Jenny Han's best-selling book trilogy, the coming-of-age series follows Belly (Lola Tung) and her complicated relationships with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Set against the backdrop of Cousins Beach, Belly finds herself at a crossroads at the end of her junior year in college. As her summer plans take a dramatic turn, the past resurfaces, putting her emotions and loyalties to the test.

Aap Jaisa Koi (Netflix, July 11)

Netflix's latest original, Aap Jaisa Koi, is a family drama set in Jamshedpur and Kolkata. The film stars R. Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, a 42-year-old man bound by routines, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose, a free-spirited woman challenging gender norms. As Shrirenu begins to question his ideas of masculinity and emotional expression, Madhu becomes a catalyst for his personal transformation. The story explores themes of love, equality and self-discovery, making it a tale of two individuals finding companionship against all odds.

Madea's Destination Wedding (Netflix, July 11)

Tyler Perry's iconic character Madea returns in Madea's Destination Wedding, taking her no-nonsense humour to the sun-soaked Bahamas. When her grandniece Tiffany (Diamond White) reveals she's marrying a rapper she just met on a yacht, chaos ensues. With the family in tow, including Madea's nephew Brian (also played by Perry) and his ex-wife Debrah (Taja V. Simpson), expect a mix of tropical hilarity and heartfelt moments.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Disney+, July 11)

In the fourth instalment of Disney's Zombies franchise, Zed and Addison's summer road trip takes a supernatural turn. After becoming impromptu camp counsellors to rival factions of Daywalkers and Vampires, the couple must help bridge deep-rooted tensions between the groups. With the fate of their worlds hanging in the balance, unity becomes the only way forward. The fantasy musical movie adventure stars Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell and others.

Foundation – Season 3 (Apple TV+, July 11)

Foundation returns to Apple TV+ with its third season, continuing the visually striking and intellectually gripping saga based on Isaac Asimov's classic sci-fi series. Created by David S. Goyer, the story follows a group of exiles on a mission to save humanity during the collapse of the Galactic Empire. With Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Lou Llobell leading the cast, the 10-episode season launches with one episode on July 11, followed by weekly releases every Friday till September 12.

Special Ops: Season 2 (JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar, July 18)

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops is back for its second season. This time, Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) and his elite team take on the growing threat of cyber warfare. As digital dangers loom larger than ever, their latest mission delves deep into the dark web in pursuit of a faceless enemy. Known for blending real-world threats with gripping action, the series continues to explore the high-stakes world of intelligence. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher and others.

Whether you're in the mood for superhero thrills, a nostalgic teen drama or stories of transformation and espionage, this week's OTT and theatrical releases offer something for every type of viewer.