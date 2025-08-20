<i>The Summer I Turned Pretty</i>: When And Where To Watch Season 3 Episode 7

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on July 16, 2025. Based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels, the show explores the complicated love triangle between Belly Conklin, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher.

As the third and final season continues with weekly episode drops, Belly navigates her engagement to Jeremiah while rekindling her feelings for Conrad. With wedding plans unravelling and secrets on the verge of being exposed, the upcoming episode 7 is expected to be one of the most dramatic installments of the season.

When And Where To Watch Episode 7?

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 7 dropped on Prime Video today (August 20) at 12:30 pm. After this week's release, only four episodes remain in the final season. Here is the schedule for the upcoming episodes:

Episode 8: Wednesday, August 27

Wednesday, August 27 Episode 9: Wednesday, September 3

Wednesday, September 3 Episode 10: Wednesday, September 10

Wednesday, September 10 Episode 11 (finale): Wednesday, September 17

What To Expect In Episode 7?

Episode 7 is set to be a major turning point in the series, potentially revealing Jeremiah's infidelity to Conrad. The drama heightens as Belly's feelings for Conrad resurface, leaving her second-guessing her engagement to Jeremiah. The preview also hinted at a heartfelt conversation between Conrad and Belly, where she acknowledges her lingering emotions for him.

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rain Spencer, Isabella Briggs, and more.

The series first debuted in summer 2022 and became the #1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend. Season 2, released in summer 2023, more than doubled the previous season's viewership within just three days of launch.

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Wiip.