The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are set to begin at 6.30 am on January 12. The Globes, the first ceremony of the Hollywood awards season, will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Besides honouring excellence in film and television, the Globes will also award the podcasts for the first time.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is returning to host the Golden Globes after her last year's gig as an emcee. She made history last year as the first woman host of the awards ceremony.

CBS Television Network and the streaming platform Paramount+ will begin their telecast at 8 pm, while red-carpet coverage will start two hours earlier on E!.

The live stream on Paramount+ will be available exclusively to Premium subscribers, with on-demand viewing the next day for Essential subscribers.

In India, the ceremony will stream live on Lionsgate Play at 6.30 am IST on Monday, January 12. Viewers can also watch the red-carpet coverage live on E! and on Variety's YouTube channel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the presenters at the Golden Globes along with Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Garner.

The films awards segment is dominated by One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and led by Leonardo DiCaprio. It is followed by Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, Sentimental Value directed by Joachim Trier, and Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet.

The television/streaming section boasts of nominees such as psychological crime drama Adolescence and Hollywood satire The Studio.

The inaugural podcast category has nominees, including Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler and SmartLess.