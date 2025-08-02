<i>Kingdom</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Is "Blazing Fire"

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom opened its doors to the public on July 31. The film features Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before avatar. As per Sacnilk, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial has minted Rs 2.62 crore on its first Saturday at the domestic box office across languages.

With this, the total collection of Kingdom now stands at Rs 28.12 crore.

The report added that the Kingdom “had an overall 38.78% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday.”

On its first day, the film minted Rs 18 crore across languages at the Indian box office.

Kingdom has been produced by Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Bhagyashri Borse, Satya Dev, and Ayyappa P Sharma are also part of the film.

Sithara Entertainments shared a post of X to announce that Kingdom has minted Rs 53 crore worldwide in 2 days.

Sharing a poster of Vijay Deverakonda's character from the film, the makers wrote, “That's how KINGDOM gets hailed big with the audience's love. Box Office Blockbuster Kingdom hits 53Cr+ worldwide gross in 2 days.”

In a follow-up post, the production house added that Kingdom is “blazing fire at the box office on Saturday.”

It added, “The king continues to dominate. Kingdom storms ahead with monstrous bookings 7K+ tickets every hour on BookMyShow and fans turning theatres into a festival of celebrations.”

Ahead of the film's release, Vijay Deverakonda at a press meet said that this was the first time he was feeling “calm” ahead of a release.

“Usually before a film releases, things are a little chaotic. Everyone is a little nervous, and the phone doesn't stop ringing. However, this is the first time I am feeling calm and content before the release day. In the last 2-3 years, I have had many sleepless nights. But last night, I had a good night's sleep and came here to meet you all. If I am feeling this satisfied, it's all because of the love Telugu film-goers are showering upon us, which reflects in the advance collections for Kingdom,” he said.