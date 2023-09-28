Rashmika Mandanna On Vijay Deverakonda's Shout Out To Animal Teaser - 'You Be The Bestest'

Image was shared by Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, who gave a big shout out to the team of Animal on its teaser release earlier in the day, got a sweet response from his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna. It so happened that after the release of the teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most awaited film Animal co-starring Ranbir and Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda posted on X (earlier called Twitter), "Wishing my Darlings Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika Mandanna and my fav RK the very best and Happy Birthday! #AnimalTeaser." A few hours later, Rashmika replied to Vijay's post as she wrote, "Thankyouuuuuuu @TheDeverakonda. You be the bestestestestttt!"

For all those wondering, Vijay Deverakonda has worked with Animal star Rashmika Mandanna in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They were rumoured to be dating last year.

Now, take a look at the duo's X exchange:

Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir Kapoor's character's love interest Geetanjali in Animal. Check out the teaser of Animal here:

Rashmika Mandanna shared her character's poster from the film over the weekend and she simply wrote, "Your Geetanjali."

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. In the film, she co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra this year. She will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.