<i>Kingdom</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom is roaring at the box office. Within three days of its release, the film has crossed the ₹30 crore mark in the domestic market. On its first Saturday, the action-packed drama earned ₹8 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk. So far, the film has amassed a total of ₹33.5 crore.

On Day 3, Kingdom recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 47.40%, the report added. Morning shows registered 31.25%, afternoon shows 46.31%, evening shows 47.06% and night shows peaked at 64.97%.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Vijay Deverakonda as Constable Surya, also known as Suri. Satyadev plays Siva, Suri's elder brother, while Bhagyashri Borse appears as Dr. Madhu, Suri's love interest. The cast also includes Venkitesh V. P. as Murugan and Ayyappa P. Sharma as Swamiji.

Posani Krishna Murali, Goparaju Ramana, Manish Chaudhari, Baburaj, and Sudharshan are also part of the ensemble.

Ahead of Kingdom's release, Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, gave a huge shoutout to his film. On her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a sweet note for the movie.

Rashmika wrote, “Wohhhooo!! What a trailer this is! Madness! Ahh! Got to wait 4 more days after watching this cool of a trailer..not fair! @thedeverakonda I always keep telling you- you are something else! One day I wish I learn my craft so well that one day I can do the 50% of acting that you do! You are just …. Something else!"

Praising the director and composer of Kingdom, Rashmika Mandanna added, “@gowtamnaidu and @anirudhofficial you two geniuses! ABSOLUTE geniuses! Fk I can't wait for the release to see what you guys have cooked together! @bhagyashriborse all the bestest cutie.. I look forward to seeing you in the theatre on the 31st." Click here to read the full story.

Released on July 31, Kingdom has been jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Creations, and Srikara Studios.