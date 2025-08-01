<i>Kingdom</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Mints Rs 15.50 Crore, Lags Behind <i>Liger</i>

Vijay Deverakonda's latest offering Kingdom finally arrived in theatres on Thursday, July 31. The spy thriller, directed by Gowtham Tinnauri, revolves around an undercover operative Surya (Vijay Deverakonda) who is on a high-risk mission of infiltrating the enemy territory in Sri Lanka to look for his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev Kancharana)

On its opening day, Kingdom has earned Rs 15.50 crore at the box office, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie witnessed an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 57.87 percent on Day 1.

To break it down, Kingdom's morning shows registered the highest footfall of 63.56 percent, followed by the night shows at 61.27 percent. Meanwhile, the afternoon screenings recorded 56.52 percent and the evening shows stood at 50.12 percent.

Judging by the first day collections, Kingdom has scored higher than Vijay Deverakonda's previous release The Family Star. The Parasuram directorial, also featuring Mrunal Thakur, minted Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1.

Kingdom also managed to surpass the opening day haul of Vijay Deverakonda's 2022 movie Khushi that amassed Rs 15.25 crore. But Kingdom has failed to cross the opening day figures of Liger. The 2019 action entertainer with Ananya Panday as the female lead raked up Rs 15.95 crore on its premiere day.

Previously, Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured partner, actress Rashmika Mandanna gave a lovely shoutout to Kingdom. She shared the film's trailer on X and penned a lovely note.

It read, “I can't wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire, Vijay Deverakonda. You three geniuses!! I am very very curious to see what you guys have created together. Can't wait. Kingdom on July 31st, let's gooooo.”

can't waittttt!!!!!!#KingdomOnJuly31st - let's gooooo!???????????? https://t.co/OXBNNHTOvp — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 27, 2025

Besides Vijay Deverakonda, Kingdom also features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead alongside Satyadev Kancharana, Rukmini Vasanth, Koushik Mahata, and Ayyappa P Sharma. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The film is produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas.