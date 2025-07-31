<i>Kingdom</i> Review: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Is "Bomma Blockbuster", Per The Internet

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film Kingdom finally hit the big screens today, July 31. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the spy thriller is already winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

Fans and industry insiders are flooding X (formerly Twitter) with their reviews of Kingdom. From Vijay's electrifying screen presence to Nani's cameo, the hype for the film is real. If you have not watched Kingdom yet, hold on. Check out what people are saying about this cinematic spectacle before booking your tickets.

A fan wrote, "Kingdom — Vijay Devarakonda shines with fire and conviction in a role that plays to his strengths. It's not without its flaws, but the film finds its rhythm when it matters. Anirudh; no one does elevation like him. His score lifts Vijay's moments and gives the film its heartbeat."

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Another added, "Kingdom Review - (four star emojis) Mental Mass Movie & Superb Story Line.. #VijayDeverakonda Mass Come back and Outstanding Act. Anirudh BGM Outstanding & Good Direction Gowtam."

"#KingdomReview for premier's - 4/5 Peak Performance Of King @TheDeverakonda and mind-blowing BGM @anirudhofficial. Second half boat scene high. Hit kottesav @TheDeverakonda," said another.

While posting a review, a movie buff called Kingdom Vijay Deverakonda's “career-best performance”. They wrote, "Vijay delivers a career-best performance, backed by Anirudh's explosive music. What a combo! #Kingdom."

"What a blockbuster first half. Anirudh's BGM slaps, Kondanna owns every frame. The boat sequence in second half will be remembered for years. Pre-climax to climax = emotionally brutal brilliance. KINGDOM is not just a film, it's a statement. (four star emojis) #VijayDeverakonda #Kingdom," read a review.

A user penned, "Kingdom Review – A Mass Entertainer Done Right! The #Kingdom delivers on all fronts with a blockbuster first half, gripping narration, and solid emotional weight. Anirudh's BGM is electrifying, enhancing every major moment — especially the high-octane action sequences."

He added, "Vijay Devarakonda's performance is intense and commanding, effortlessly carrying the film through both mass and emotional scenes. The second-half boat sequence stands out with stunning visuals and tension, leading into a powerful pre-climax and climax that hit hard! Packed with style, action, and emotion Kingdom is a sure-shot theatrical winner!"

A post labelled Kingdom a "winner" and deserving of a "theatre watch". It read, "Kingdom hits the right chords in every aspect. excellent story telling...brilliant background score..top performances from vijay and satyadev. loved the setup around the story of two brothers. this film sure is a winner and deserves a theater watch."

Kingdom features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.