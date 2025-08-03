<i>Dhadak 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Next Stop For Siddhant Chaturvedi And Triptii Dimri's Film - Rs 10 Crore

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 witnessed a modest rise in collections on its second day at the box office, even as it faced stiff competition from Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.

What's Happening

Despite a 7.14% growth on Day 2, Dhadak 2 managed to earn only Rs 3.75 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 opened with Rs 3.5 crore on Day 1 and added Rs 3.75 crore on Day 2, taking its total to Rs 7.25 crore in two days.

On Saturday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.81%. Morning shows saw 11.73% occupancy, afternoon shows registered 25.61%, and evening shows rose to 29.00%.

The highest footfall came during the night shows, which reported an occupancy of 36.88%.

Background

Meanwhile, Saiyaara continues its strong box office performance in its third week and is on track to cross the Rs 300 crore mark by Sunday. Also holding steady is the animated mythological film Mahavtar Narasimha, which is performing well in its second week.

The film is a sequel to 2018's film Dhadak, which marked the acting debut for its lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It was directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Dhadak 2 was initially slated to hit the big screen in November 2024, but had several delays following the reported hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film.

The film revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Neelesh and Vidhi, played by Chaturvedi and Dimri, hailing from different caste backgrounds.