A Behind The Scenes Pic Featuring Ranbir Kapoor From The Sets Of Animal

Image was shared by a fan page.

A few weeks ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film of the year, Animal, a behind the scenes picture of its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was circulated across social media. In the picture shared by several fan pages, Ranbir Kpaoor and his director can be seen engrossed in a conversation while sitting on chairs in the outdoors. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen in wearing a jacket and sporting one of his looks from the film Animal. Sandeep however kept it simple in a jeans and jacket.

The makers of Animal released the film's second song titled Satranga on the last week of October. The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor's character and his love interest Rashmika Mandanna celebrating Karwa Chauth together. All's going well until Rashmika is triggered by something Ranbir says to her. The two get into a fight and Anil Kapoor, who features as Ranbir's father, intervenes. "Husband-wife's silly fight," Ranbir calls it, assuring his dad that all is ok between the two. Rashmika and Ranbir resolve their fight but only briefly. The latter sequences feature them praying together, fighting yet again. The video ends with Ranbir telling Rashmika, "I don't know if I will come back or not, but if I do not, please don't get married again."

The track has been sung by Arijit Singh. The music director for the song is Shreyas Puarnik and the lyrics are by Siddharth-Garima. Check out the song Satranga here:

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.