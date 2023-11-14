Animal Song Papa Meri Jaan: Inside Anil And Ranbir Kapoor's Blood-Drenched Relationship

Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film. (Courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Animal unveiled the third song of the film titled Papa Meri Jaan on Tuesday. The trailer gave us a vivid idea that the film would delve into a father-son relationship which was drenched in blood. The new song Papa Meri Jaan is based on that idea and gives us the context of that relationship. Sonu Nigam has sung the song while Harshavardhan Rameshwar has composed the song. The video begins with young Ranbir Kapoor who can be seen coming out of a school with a happy face. Ranbir's mother tells her husband (played by Anil Kapoor) that the kids have made a cake on the occasion of his birthday but he fails to meet them due to his busy schedule. Ranbir's mother also tells her husband that their son wants to be named Balbir Singh II (Balbir Singh is Anil Kapoor's name in the film) like Henry VIII or George II. The song captures multiple intense moments between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in which their eyes speak louder than their words. In one scene, Ranbir can be seen holding Anil's hands while in the other, Anil telling his son something keeping a hand on his shoulder. However, the video ends with Ranbir, with a bruised eye, steering an aeroplane.

Sharing the song on his Instagram feed, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Soul-stirring #PapaMeriJaan #NannaNuvNaaPranam #NeeEnUlagam #NannaRaviNeene #NeeyanakhilamThaathaa song out now." Take a look:

The makers previously unveiled two songs from the film - Hua Main and Satranga. Hua Main has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Pritam. The song has been composed by Jam8 and the lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Satranga has been sung by Arijit Singh. The song has been composed by Shreyas Puarnik and the lyrics written by Siddharth-Garima.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gave us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only became darker and murkier in the course of the film. Bobby Deol appeared in one scene without a dialogue in the trailer and he stole the show. He was introduced as "Animal ka enemy". The film will release in theatres on December 1.