Animal Song Hua Main: The Heights Of Rashmika Mandanna And Ranbir Kapoor's Romance

Ranbir and Rashmika in the song. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Does passion care for conventions and family restrictions? Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Hua Main from Animal is passion personified. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have been cast opposite each other for the first time and their on-screen chemistry will make you crave for more. The makers of Animal released the first song from the movie on Wednesday. The video begins with Rashmika's (Geetanjali in the film) family asking for an explanation from the couple (Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika). Without giving them an answer, they seal the moment with a passionate kiss. Ranbir Kapoor then takes Rashmika inside a plane and they can't stop kissing each other. From inside a plane to the snow-clad mountains, the couple's journey of love and passion continues. The video ends with Rashmika and Ranbir taking pheras around a temple on the mountain. Take a look at the video here:

Hua Main has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Pritam. The song is composed by Jam8 and the lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a reel on her Instagram story where she can be seen grooving to the song inside a car. She wrote in the caption, "A lil sneak peak into what's coming tomorrow."

The makers heightened the excitement around the song when they released the poster of the lead pair kissing each other on Tuesday. The poster was shared by Rashmika alongside the announcement of the release of Animal's first song Hua main on Wednesday. For the caption she wrote, "Hua main out tomorrow.. this song is love. And I personally love it in all the versions.. Hindi, Telugu,Kannada,Tamil and Malayalam."

Take a look at the poster here:

The makers also released a teaser of the film after introducing the characters one after another. Take a look at the teaser here:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gives us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only becomes darker and murkier in the course of the film. Bobby Deol appeared in one scene without a dialogue and he stole the show. He was introduced as "Animal ka enemy." The film will release in theatres on December 1.