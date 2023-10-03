Father Dharmendra On Bobby Deol's Menacing Look In Animal: 'My Innocent Son'

Bobby Deol in the teaser. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Bobby Deol, who has been making headlines for his stellar one-scene appearance in the teaser of Animal, received a big shout out from his father Dharmendra as well. Dharmendra shared the scene featuring Bobby Deol on X (formerly known as Twitter) and captioned it, "My innocent son in Animal." In the teaser of Animal, Bobby Deol appeared at the very end of the video and only in one scene. He didn't have any dialogue and his intense glaring caught the viewers' attention. In the comment thread, Dharmendra wrote, "Boli de bol "Arjan bailee ne, bahut badhiya lagee Sade ikk chache di boli " Munshi Dango da daang rakh da gandaasi wali, main kade kade ......mood wich badhk maar dinna...love you all. (He said, "Arjan did not dance, he was very sad. Just a few words said, "Munshi Dango, keep the Gandaasi wali, main kade kade...mood which is sad but day...love you all.)"

My innocent son in Animal…….. pic.twitter.com/aCNCuI6hTc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 2, 2023

Before Dharmendra, Bobby Deol received best wishes from his other family members too. Sunny Deol shared the teaser on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "The Animal Hindi Teaser is Here."

Esha Deol cheered for her brother and wrote, "Wait for the last shot...Epic."

Last week, Bobby Deol shared the official poster of his look from the film and he captioned the post, "Animal ka Enemy. (Animal's enemy)." He added the hashtags #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept, #AnimalTheFilm and #AnimalOn1stDec to the post.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gives us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only becomes darker and murkier in the course of the film. The film will release in theatres on December 1.