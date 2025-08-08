<i>Mirzapur</i> Actor Isha Talwar Accuses YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Of "Shattering" Her Confidence: "Asked To Perform A Crying Scene In..."

Mirzapur actor Isha Talwar accused Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma of breaking her confidence during her Mumbai audition. Isha's reaction comes days after Shanoo Sharma was praised for finding the Saiyaara breakout stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

What's Happening

Isha Talwar recalled her experience of auditioning with Shanoo in an Instagram comment thread.

In the comments section of one of Shanoo's viral interviews, Isha wrote her experience and said she was asked to do a crying scene in the middle of a busy Mumbai restaurant.

"So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo... I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay... a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table... I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants... It was such a confusing/weird ask... It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films," Isha wrote.

Isha said she didn't get the role but she doesn't have regret about it. She added the hashtag dignity first always to her post.

"I couldn't understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this... It's only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in... or if you want to do a real location, then hire a spot, pay for it and audition! Anyway, just putting this story a decade later for all the newcomers to tell you that feel no pressure... I do remember saying I can't do it, and of course, I never got the role ... but at least I didn't give in to the weird ask and surely didn't cry at a restaurant for a role!" Isha wrote in the comment.

Shanoo Sharma hasn't responded to the accusation yet.

Shanoo Sharma has been associated with YRF for a long time. As a casting director, she discovered talents like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar.

Isha Talwar's Career

Boasting of a more than two-decade long career, Isha Talwar rose to fame with her OTT ventures. She acted in series like Mirzapur, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Indian Police Force.