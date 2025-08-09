After Isha Talwar, <i>Mary Kom</i> Actor Reveals Awkward Audition Demand By YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma: "I Didn't Give In"

Yesterday, Mirzapur actor Isha Talwar recalled her experience of auditioning with YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma, who is currently basking in the success of Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's talent caught her eye, and rest is history.

In the comments section of one of Shanoo's viral interviews, Isha wrote her experience and said she was asked to do a crying scene in the middle of a busy Mumbai restaurant. Now, Mary Kom actor Bijou Thaangjam has also opened up about how he was made to feel awkward during his very first audition demand for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy by Shanoo Sharma.

What's Happening

Mary Kom fame Bijou Thaangjam revealed how Shanoo Sharma had asked him to enact a scene in the middle of a cafe as well. This was his first-ever film audition for Sushant Singh Rajput-led Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Bijou said, "@talwarisha I hear you! My very first film audition was with her, for Byomkesh Bakshy. I wasn't fluent in Hindi, not very confident, but hopeful to give it my best. And just like your experience, I was asked to perform a scene right in front of a cafe, the one that used to be called Bru World, Yari Road."

He added, "I didn't give in. A few days later, her assistant called me back for a proper studio audition. But by then, I had already signed Mary Kom."

Reddit

What Isha Talwar Said About Shanoo Sharma

"So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo... I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay... a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table... I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor, and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants... It was such a confusing/weird ask... It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films," Isha wrote.

Isha said she didn't get the role, but she doesn't have regret about it. She added #dignityfirstalways to her post.

Instagram/Isha Talwar

"I couldn't understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this... It's only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in... or if you want to do a real location, then hire a spot, pay for it and audition! Anyway, just putting this story a decade later for all the newcomers to tell you that feel no pressure... I do remember saying I can't do it, and of course, I never got the role ... but at least I didn't give in to the weird ask and surely didn't cry at a restaurant for a role!" Isha wrote in the comment.

Shanoo Sharma hasn't responded to the accusation yet.

In A Nutshell

One day, after Isha Talwar spoke about the mistreatment faced by her while auditioning for YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma, Mary Kom actor Bijou Thaangjam, who had a similar experience with Shanoo has spoken up. He revealed how he was asked to perform in front of a cafe, too, but he did not give in.

ALSO READ | Mirzapur Actor Isha Talwar Accuses YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Of "Shattering" Her Confidence: "Asked To Perform A Crying Scene In..."