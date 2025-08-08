Viral Again: When Gautami Kapoor Said She Wanted To Gift Sex Toy To Her Daughter On 16th Birthday

Popular television actress Gautami Kapoor revealed that she wanted to gift her daughter Sia a sex toy on her 16th birthday a couple of months ago. The interview resurfaced on social media and it's creating a buzz.

Back in May, Gautami Kapoor told Hauterrfly that she wanted to gift her daughter a sex toy on her 16th birthday.

When Indian parents still think twice to initiate a conversation about sex with their teenage children, Gautami's move was largely applauded by the Internet.

"When my daughter turned 16, I was thinking about gifting her a sex toy or a vibrator. When I discussed with her, and she responded, 'Mom, have you lost it?' I told her to think about how many mothers would come and ask their daughters why don't I give you such gifts? Why not experiment?" Gautami had told the publication.

"What my mom didn't do with me, I want to do with my daughter. I want her to experience everything. A lot of women go through life without experiencing the pleasures of it. Why be in that situation? Today, my daughter is 19 and appreciates the fact that I had that thought and respects me for that," Gautami said back then.

Gautami And Ram Kapoor's Relationship

Gautami met her husband Ram Kapoor on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir. After dating for two years, the couple got married in 2003. They are parents to two children, Sia and Aks Kapoor. Gautami often shares famjam pictures on her Instagram profiles.

Gautami was last seen in the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, which was released in 2024. The fantasy thriller, which also features Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa and Aakash Dixit, is an adaptation of the popular Korean drama Signal. The series is available to watch on ZEE5.