When Ram Kapoor Kissed Sakshi Tanwar On Screen, Why His Wife Gautami Hung Up On Him

Gautami Kapoor recently shared her initial reaction to her husband, actor Ram Kapoor's onscreen kiss with Sakshi Tanwar in the 2011 show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Gautami opened up about how she had hung up on Ram after he told her about it the first time.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Gautami recalled how she got to know about the intimate scene when Ram called her at 2:30 AM.

She said, "I was a mother who was breastfeeding at that time. So my first reaction was hanging up on him. I was like, 'What?' I hung up. I didn't even want to think further."

She added that as the night progressed, she calmed down. She tried to reason that these were just actors doing their jobs, and there was no place for romance on a chaotic television set.

Furthermore, she shared how Ram used to work for 48 hours relentlessly. He had informed her about the scene only after it was shot.

Gautami continued, "I thought, 'Why am I putting him in such a tight spot?' In the morning, when he came back home, I only gave him a hug."

Ekta Kapoor Slamming Ram Kapoor For His Comments On The Onscreen Kiss

Ram claimed he had reservations about the scene, while Ekta Kapoor gave a go-ahead during his conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

"Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody... Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo... Main kaise bol sakta hu ki ye main nahi kar sakta, tab main actor nahi hu... so I did nothing wrong (As an actor, I had to follow the script. I couldn't say 'No' to something. So, I didn't do anything wrong)," Ram said in his defence.

"Ekta's the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene... I told Ekta, 'Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai, it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together...' but Ekta was very confident ki wo karna hai... I said, okay, I'll first get a go-ahead from my wife... Fir maine Sakshi ko bola ki look, I will handle Ekta, if you have a problem, tell me," he added.

Soon after, Ekta Kapoor shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories slamming "unprofessional actors" who were spreading "skewed" stories about her shows.

Ekta wrote, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories can only last till I talk... but there is dignity in silence."

Gautami Kapoor's Reaction To Ekta Kapoor's Jibe At Ram Kapoor

Reacting to the controversy around Ekta's comment, Gautami said, "What Ekta said about an unprofessional actor, whether it connects the dots to Ram, I am not sure about that, certainly not."

She added, "Whatever Ram said was the truth. I think it was just misinterpreted. Maybe she was just talking about another actor from another show, or maybe she was talking about something else."

Calling Ekta Kapoor a "phenomenal maker", Gautami concluded by saying that they have not been in touch with Ekta, but if Ram and she did meet her, they would hug it out.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was one of the popular shows on Indian television. The show was enlivened by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's chemistry. In the second season, the senior actors were replaced by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.