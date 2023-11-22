Ranbir Kapoor On Animal Director's Controversial Arjun Reddy And Kabir Singh: 'They Are Incredibly Powerful And Impactful'

Ranbir Kapoor at the promotion of Animal

Ranbir Kapoor, busy with the promotions of Animal, revealed what made him take up Animal. While speaking to Variety, the Barfi! actor said that he watched the much-talked about films of Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh is the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. However, Ranbir's decision of doing Animal was not solely based on these two films. Ranbir Kapoor said to Variety, "As for watching Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful. However, my decision to accept Animal was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. I believe Animal will offer a different experience altogether, and I'm excited to explore this new dimension in my acting journey."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga earlier faced criticism for portraying "toxic masculinity" in his protagonists in films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. However, Ranbir Kapoor also faced flak and was labelled as "toxic man" on the Internet after Alia Bhatt said in public that Ranbir made her wipe lipstick as he preferred her natural lip colour. However, Alia Bhatt refuted those remarks on the last episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Alia said, "I realised there are serious articles talking about how he's a toxic man and this and that and I'm like are we serious? There are many issues in the world to give more attention toward than something I said in a completely different context. And I feel bad if people misunderstand it because he's genuinely the opposite of that."

Ranbir Kapoor promoted his film Animal at the semi-final match between India and New Zealand last week. He said at the event, "I am a part of a film called Animal. It's a family crime drama. It's releasing in theatres on December 1. It's about how this character would go to any length to protect his family. It's kind of similar how our country would go to any length to protect our team and to win the cup." Take a look at the video here:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gave us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only became darker and murkier in the course of the film. The film will release in theatres on December 1.