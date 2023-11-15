World Cup Semi-Final: Ranbir Kapoor Leads Bollywood Cheer Squad At India Vs New Zealand

Images instagrammed by Ranbir's fanpage. (Courtesy: RanbirKapoorUniverse)

The high-profile World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand witnessed Bollywood stars in attendance. Ranbir Kapoor, busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Animal, went to watch the match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Several pictures and videos from the stadium were shared by Ranbir Kapoor's fan page on Instagram. In one of the videos, Ranbir Kapoor can be heard saying, "I am a part of a film called Animal. It's a family crime drama. It's releasing in theatres on December 1. It's about how this character would go to any length to protect his family. It's kind of similar how our country would go to any length to protect our team and to win the cup." Take a look at the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor chose to wear blue to support the men in blue on their big day. Ranbir wore a blue blazer over a white shirt. He added a dash of glamour with his black shades. Sharing the pictures, the fan page captioned it, "Handsome Hunk at the pre show of #indvsnz." Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor was joined by John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Akash Ambani at the gallery. The fan page shared pictures of the actors from the gallery on its feed. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a blue jersey. Take a look:

The fan page earlier shared two pictures of Ranbir Kapoor in which he can be seen showing his blue jersey to the camera. Animal and 1 are written on the jersey of Ranbir. The fanpage simply captioned it, "Animal". Take a look:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gave us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only became darker and murkier in the course of the film. The film will release in theatres on December 1.