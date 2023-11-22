Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Teaches Animal Co-Star To Speak In Telugu. Aww

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna posed together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were recently spotted together in Mumbai for the promotions of their upcoming film Animal. While the duo were posing for pictures, a paparazzo, whose mother tongue was Telugu, asked Ranbir to try speaking in the language. In a video that was shared by a fan page, the actor immediately quipped, “Andariki namaskaram (namate to everyone),” before asking how the paparazzi knew the language. His co-star Rashmika stepped in to teach him a new greeting. She can be seen teaching him how to say, “Nenu bagunanu, meeru baagunara (I am well, how are you?).”

This is the video we are talking about:

Rashmika is teaching telugu and Ranbir is speaking in a cute way as always 😍#RanbirKapoor#RashmikaMandannapic.twitter.com/5ymeRByNNu — 𝙑amsi ♪ 💔 (@RKs_Tilllast) November 22, 2023

See how the stars dressed up for the promotional event:

A few days back, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol embarked on an Animal promotional spree which began with a bang. The two Animal stars were captured in Dubai, interacting with their fans. One of Ranbir Kapoor's Instagram fan pages dropped a video of him setting the stage ablaze with Bobby Deol. In the clip, Ranbir and Bobby, dressed in their casual best, can be seen performing Bhangra to the tunes of their latest track Arjan Vailly from Animal. The clip was shared with the text, “Last night.”

Prior to this, a special teaser of Animal was displayed at the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. In another video, shared by an Instagram fan page, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and producer Bhushan Kumar can be seen standing in the audience. Both Ranbir and Bobby can be seen gazing at the projection in awe. Ranbir was so fascinated with it all, that he also recorded the moment on his mobile phone. The text along with the video read, “Animal roars in Dubai.”

The makers have already unveiled four songs of Animal—Hua Main, Satranga, Papa Meri Jaan and Arjan Vailly. Animal's teaser was unveiled on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in September.