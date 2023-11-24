Animal Trailer: Bobby Deol Is The Object Of Internet Obsession

A still from the Animal trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been trending even a day after its release. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, whose only goal is to get his father (Anil Kapoor)'s validation. The trailer also features Rashmika Mandanna as Ranbir's love interest and Bobby Deol as a mysterious character, presumably the villain. Bobby Deol has no dialogues in the trailer but he still managed to steal the show. On X (previously known as Twitter), many posts about the actor's sheer brilliance in the small fragment of the trailer that he features in have been doing the rounds. A super intense fight sequence between him and Ranbir Kapoor has a separate fan base altogether.

Sharing a still of Bobby Deol from the trailer, a user wrote, "The Real Beast...Feeling really happy to see this guy getting his worth."

"This portion of the trailer is next level," wrote an X user sharing a clip of Bobby Deol from the trailer.

Inputs from another user: "This man is inbuilt terrific."

A popular opinion on X it seems - "Favourite scene of trailer," wrote an X user, sharing a clip featuring Bobby Deol.

Just some more posts to sum up the Bobby Deol effect:

On Thursday, Bobby Deol also posted a BTS photo with co-star Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Animal and he wrote, "In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London."

Sunny Deol also cheered for brother Bobby on Instagram and he wrote, "Bobby Can't wait to see you in Action! Animal trailer is here."

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few.

His next project is Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he revealed during Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.