Sunny Deol, Late To The Laapataa Ladies Watchparty, Shared His Review

A still from Laapataa Ladies. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kiran Rao's directorial comeback Laapataa Ladies is now topping the charts on Netflix India. The movie was released on the OTT giant a few days ago. Sunny Deol, who recently watched the film, shared his review by posting a note on his Instagram Stories. The Gadar 2 actor shared a poster of the film that states, “Trending #1 in movies on Netflix.” Sharing his review in both Hindi and English, Sunny wrote: “Just finished watching Laapataa Ladies, haven't seen such a heartwarming and innocent film in long. All my best to Kiran Rao and team, will recommend all to watch this gem.” Responding to Sunny Deol, Kiran Rao said, “Thank you Sunny ji.” She also attached a red heart, smiling face, and folded hands emoji to the text.

Not just Sunny Deol, but actress Konkona Sen Sharma also gave a shout-out to Laapataa Ladies. In her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, “I am in love with this film and now it's on Netflix!” Kiran Rao reshared her post and wrote, “I am in love with this film and now it's on Netflix!” Resharing her post, Kiran Rao wrote, “Koko” accompanied by a bunch of loving emojis.

Wait, there is more. Praising the film, Saba Pataudi said, “Loved it!!! Beautifully scripted, performed, and directed! Completely deserves to be applauded. Congratulations to ALL those who made it happen.” Replying to Saba, Kiran Rao said, “Thanks Saba.”

Laapataa Ladies is based on the story of two young brides who get swapped in the train en route to their new husbands' homes. The film features Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in prominent roles. Laapataa Ladies has been backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions, and Kindling Pictures.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Laapataa Ladies 3.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.