Kiran Rao Reveals She And Aamir Khan Began Dating After Divorce From Reena Dutta

Kiran Rao shared this image (courtesy: raodyness)

Aamir Khan's ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao, recently revealed that she began dating Aamir after his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta. In an interview with Zoom, Kiran clarified, “Lots of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan, we absolutely did not. He had his own life going on. In fact (he) went through his divorce after that. Aamir and I actually got together during Swades because he was going to be shooting Mangal Pandey and they were recceing in and around where we were shooting Swades. We had just shot a couple of commercials together with Ashu for Coke. Coke Punjabi and all of those. And that is where Amir and I reconnected, because like for 3-4 years after Lagaan, I had not really been in touch with him.”

Kiran Rao continued, “In fact on Lagaan, I barely had any interaction with him (Aamir Khan) because he had his own make-up artist. I was dealing with most of the other actors. Of course, I was dealing with him as well, but Nicole used to do only his make-up. I had like 50 actors to put through all the other makeup departments. So on Lagaan, we had a friendly relationship and I kind of hung out with him. But I had my own gang. I was seeing somebody else on Lagaan. That's another story. But when we did start hanging out in 2004, everybody assumed that it had started and that this had caused the divorce, which was not the fact.”

For the unversed, while Aamir was headlining Lagaan, Kiran was an assistant director on that project. They began dating in 2004 and got married in 2005. The duo also welcomed a son, Azad, in 2011. Kiran and Aamir parted ways in 2021. After that, they have been spotted together on different occasions and have continued to work together. Kiran also attended Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan's wedding this January and was an integral part of the festivities.

On the work front, Kiran Rao recently made her directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies, which was co-produced by Aamir Khan.