ICYDK: Aditi Rao Hydari Had A Cameo In An Aamir Khan Production And Other Trivia

Aamir Khan's production house has treated us to a delightful post to brighten up our Tuesday. The album shows amazing illustrations of some characters, who have been part of the movies backed by his production house. Every slide has an interesting tidbit about the character. In the series, we can see dialogues/one-liners/songs accompanied by sketches. First in line is the illustration of Padam Bhola aka Vivek from the film Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na. The text attached to the frame read, “They all know I am muscular, popular, spectacular, and a bachelor. They acknowledge my car is fast, girls are crazy over me, my eyes are light blue like a foreigner, I wear a Rado watch, and Gucci perfume. But I really can't dance.” Hope you figured that the production house has picked the lyrics of the superhit party number Pappu Can't Dance from the film. In this particular sequence, Jai (Imran Khan) wants Vivek to show his dance moves but as we all know now Vivek (Pappu) can't dance. Amazing, did we hear? Wait, there is more.

Next, we have a face cutout of Aditi Rao Hydari. Wondering, which film? It's Dhobi Ghat. Oh yes, the actress was part of the film. “They don't know I have a cameo in Dhobi Ghat,” read the note. FYI: Aditi was one of the guests at the art gallery in the film.

The following slide introduces us to Insia (played by Zaira Wasim) from the 2017 movie Secret Superstar. According to the post, the actress says, “They don't know that I am the superstar.” Zaira portrays the role of a teenage girl who dreams of becoming a singer and shares her musical talent on YouTube while concealing her identity with a niqab.

Next, we get a glimpse of Aditya Lakhia, who portrayed the memorable character of Kachra in the iconic movie Lagaan. For those unaware, in the film, Kachra and his fellow villagers engage in a cricket match against the British to alleviate their lagaan. During a crucial moment in the match, Kachra's hand trembles while bowling, resulting in an unexpected spin that confuses the opposing team. The text accompanying Aditya's image states, “They don't know that I can spin the ball.”

Who can forget the uproarious orange juice scene from Delhi Belly? The post's last slide highlights this memorable moment. We see Kunaal Roy Kapur, who played the role of Nitin in the film. The text next to him reads, “They don't know that I finished the orange juice.” For context: Nitin indeed finishes the orange juice, but not by drinking it. Instead, he is compelled to use it in the washroom when the building runs out of water.

At the time of sharing the post, Aamir Khan's production house wrote, “Now everyone knows.”

The last film backed by Aamir Khan Productions was Laapataa Ladies. It was directed by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao.