Imran Khan And Genelia D'Souza's Reunion Pic Went Viral, Naturally

The photo is going viral.(courtesy: geneviva.aranha)

It was a Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na reunion of sorts for Imran Khan And Genelia D'Souza recently. A picture of their meet obviously went insanely viral. The photo was shared by an Instagram user named Leena Aranha. She captioned it, "Always lovely to meet these two." In the comments section, Imran Khan dropped a beaming face emoji. Genelia and Imran starred as BFFs Aditi and Jai in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film, directed by Abbas Tyrewala, was a 2008 hit. The film showcased the story or four friends, their changing equations and friendship and a cliched albeit extremely adorable airport climax sequence. AR Rahman had composed the music for the film.

Take a look at the viral photo here:

Earlier this year, Imran Khan had sent the Internet into a tizzy after he hinted towards his comeback. It all started when actress Zeenat Aman shared an advertisement video for a fintech brand. While fans were excited to see the veteran actress return to acting, an Instagram user named Aditi wrote, "Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera Imran Khan kab karega. [Even Zeenat Aman has made a comeback, wondering when Imran Khan will make one too]." To this, Imran Khan replied, "Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet... 1M likes, and I'll make it happen [shake hands emoji]."

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Three years later, he directed a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking Indi, which turned out to be his last mainstream cinematic endeavour.

Genelia D'Souza is known for her work in both Hindi as well as regional cinema. She made her debut in 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. The actress' film credits credits include Chance Pe Dance, Ved, Bommarillu, Santosh Subramaniam, Satyam, Ready and Katha, to name a few.