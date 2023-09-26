The Sets Of This Imran Khan Film Has A Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander Connection

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: imrankhan )

Imran Khan's throwback posts are unmissable. From sweet anecdotes to his initial days in the industry, the actor has been real more than ever. In his latest Instagram post, Imran Khan talked about how the “summer of 2013” was one of the most gruelling, exhausting periods of his life. Talking about some “core memories,” the actor said how he juggled and struggled to complete two films – Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara. Both films were released in 2013. While Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara hit the theatres in August, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein came out in November. Sharing a slew of images from the sets of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Imran Khan recalled that the film was “launched with much enthusiasm.” As per Imran Khan, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein gave him “a sense of comfort and optimism.” Reason? It was his second project with filmmaker Punit Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor FYI: Imran Khan worked with Punit Malhotra in I Hate Luv Storys (2010), and co-starred with Kareena Kapoor in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012).

Imran Khan wrote, “Gori Tere Pyaar Mein was launched with much enthusiasm. It would be my second time working with director Punit Malhotra and also my second time sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor so there was a sense of comfort and optimism. Our first schedule was in Bengaluru, a city very dear to me; I attended The Valley School there for a few years, and many of my core memories feature Brigade Road, Nagarjuna's chilli chicken, and the legendary Corner House (Cake Fudge gang unite!). The Bengaluru shoot was a blast, particularly 'Dhat Teri Ki [a party song in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein]'.”

Sharing some trivia, Imran Khan said, “You may be surprised to learn that most of the remaining scenes were shot on sets in Film City Mumbai... the village set, in fact, was built in the same place that years before had been the site of the Mall Road set from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander! It was also conveniently located across the street from the massive set constructed for OUATIM [Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara]. I remember shooting 'Tayyab Ali [a song from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara]' during the days, then peeling off my moustache while I walked across the street to shoot night scenes for Gori [Tere Pyaar Mein].”

“The summer of 2013 was one of the most gruelling, exhausting periods of my life, as I juggled my time completing these two films. But take a look at my face in every one of these pictures; you can tell I was having fun,” the actor finished off.

Director Punit Malhotra shared Imran Khan's post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Many moons ago.”

Previously, Imran Khan shared that Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara was a “tricky film.” The actor mentioned that though it was perceived and marketed as a gangster movie, he always saw Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara as “a tragic romance.” As the film was not very well received upon release, Imran Khan said that he “shouldered most of the responsibility.” However, the debacle never tarnished the affection he felt for his teammates, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.”

Imran Khan made his acting debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.