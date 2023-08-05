Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Greeting For 'Biggest Cheerleader' Genelia D'Souza Is Everything

Riteish Deshmukh shared this image. (courtesy: riteishd)

Riteish Deshmuk's birthday wish for wife Genelia D'Souza, 36 today, is just too cute. He shared a mushy greyscale picture of himself with the birthday girl on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "To my best friend, my harshest critic, my diehard supporter, my partner in crime, my biggest cheerleader, my lifeline, my everything - wishing you a very happy birthday. Thank you for enriching my life, thank you for being my constant.. my reality. Maajhi baiko, Maanjh ved! I love you." The couple got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl.

In the comments section, the birthday girl wrote, "You are my whole life Navra. I can't do a minute without you." Bobby Deol commented, "Happy, happy birthday." Rhea Chakraborty's comment read, "Happy birthday beauty Genelia. Love always."

See the post shared by Riteish Deshmukh here:

The two are legit couple goals. We simply love it when they feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli. The couple recently co-starred in Mister Mummy and Ved. The latter marked Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut.

Riteish Deshmukh made his digital debut on streaming giant Netflix with Plan A Plan B, co-starring Baahubali actress Tamannaah.